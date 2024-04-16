10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.

Сondition AU (3) XF (7) VF (4)