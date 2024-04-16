Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 10 Kreuzer
- Year 1805
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (3)
- Sonntag (5)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
