Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 10 Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1805 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 10 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search