Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1805
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4347 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (6)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
