Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4347 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
879 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

