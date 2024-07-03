20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1805 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4347 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (4) VF (3) No grade (2)