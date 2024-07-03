Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1805 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

