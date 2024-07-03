Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1805 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1805
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
AU
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
XF
