6 Kreuzer 1805 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (3) VF (2)