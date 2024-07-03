Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1805 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,6 - 0,84 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1392 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1805 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1805 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1805 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1805 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1805 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search