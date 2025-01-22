flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1800

Gold coins

Obverse Half Guinea 1800 Spade
Reverse Half Guinea 1800 Spade
Half Guinea 1800 Spade
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Third Guinea 1800 First laureated bust
Reverse Third Guinea 1800 First laureated bust
Third Guinea 1800 First laureated bust
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 103

Silver coins

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1800
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1800
Fourpence (Groat) 1800
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Threepence 1800
Reverse Threepence 1800
Threepence 1800
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Twopence 1800
Reverse Twopence 1800
Twopence 1800
Average price 50 $
Sales
1 6
Obverse Penny 1800
Reverse Penny 1800
Penny 1800
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 54
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access