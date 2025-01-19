Half Guinea 1800 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1800 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place November 12, 2003.

