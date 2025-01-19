flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1800 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1800 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1800 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1800 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place November 12, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1800 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2405 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1800 "Spade" at auction Spink - November 12, 2003
Seller Spink
Date November 12, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
