Half Guinea 1800 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1800
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1800 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place November 12, 2003.
