United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1800 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Nomisma Aste
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1800
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1800 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 7593 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
