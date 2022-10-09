flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1800 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Twopence 1800 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Twopence 1800 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Nomisma Aste

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1800 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 7593 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1800 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1800 at auction Nomisma Aste - June 9, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1800 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1800 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1800 at auction Agora - November 3, 2015
Seller Agora
Date November 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Twopence 1800 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1800 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
