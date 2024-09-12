flag
Penny 1800 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Penny 1800 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Penny 1800 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Macho & Chlapovič

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1800 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place March 26, 2014.

