Penny 1800 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1800 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place March 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (12) XF (10) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (5) MS63 (7) MS62 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Aurea (2)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

BAC (7)

CHS Basel Numismatics (1)

CNG (2)

Coinhouse (2)

Eretz Auctions (1)

GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (1)

Inasta (1)

Katz (4)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Negrini (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numis.be (1)

Pruvost (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (2)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (4)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)