United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1800 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1800
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1800 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place March 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aurea (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- BAC (7)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Eretz Auctions (1)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (4)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Negrini (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Pruvost (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Eretz Auctions
Date February 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search