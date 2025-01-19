flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29936 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2023
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - June 3, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - December 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

