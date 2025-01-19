United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1800
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29936 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Guinea 1800 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
