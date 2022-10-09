United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1800 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1800
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1800 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Eretz Auctions auction for USD 110. Bidding took place February 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Eretz Auctions (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Eretz Auctions
Date February 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
