United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1800 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Threepence 1800 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Threepence 1800 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1800 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Eretz Auctions auction for USD 110. Bidding took place February 8, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Eretz Auctions (1)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1800 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1800 at auction Eretz Auctions - February 8, 2022
Seller Eretz Auctions
Date February 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1800 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

