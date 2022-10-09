Threepence 1800 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1800 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Eretz Auctions auction for USD 110. Bidding took place February 8, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (2)