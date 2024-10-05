flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1800 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1800 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1800 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1800 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 120. Bidding took place September 1, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1800 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1800 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1800 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 152 PLN
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1800 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1800 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1800 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1800 at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1800 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

