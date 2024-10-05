United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1800 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1800
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1800 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 120. Bidding took place September 1, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 152 PLN
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
