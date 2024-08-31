Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1870

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1870 B
Reverse Krone 1870 B
Krone 1870 B
Average price 9500 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1/2 Krone 1870 B
Reverse 1/2 Krone 1870 B
1/2 Krone 1870 B
Average price 6100 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1870 B Mining
Reverse Thaler 1870 B Mining
Thaler 1870 B Mining
Average price 170 $
Sales
1 114
Obverse Thaler 1870 B
Reverse Thaler 1870 B
Thaler 1870 B
Average price 110 $
Sales
2 82
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1870 B
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1870 B
1/6 Thaler 1870 B
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Neu Groschen 1870 B
Reverse Neu Groschen 1870 B
Neu Groschen 1870 B
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 12
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search