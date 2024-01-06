Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1870 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,230)
- Weight 2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
- Diameter 17,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1870
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 810 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place August 22, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
