Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1870 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Neu Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,230)
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
  • Diameter 17,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 810 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place August 22, 2019.

Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1870 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 130 CZK
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1870 B at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1870 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1870 B at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1870 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1870 B at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1870 B at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1870 B at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1870 B at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1870 B at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1870 B at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

