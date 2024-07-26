Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1870 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1870 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1870 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29875 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Heritage - March 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1870 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

