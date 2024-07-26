Thaler 1870 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29875 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

