Thaler 1870 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29875 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
