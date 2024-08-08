Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Krone 1870 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1870 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/2 Krone 1870 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1870 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2419 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Künker (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1870 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
8491 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1870 B at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2016
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
6950 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1870 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

