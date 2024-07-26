Thaler 1870 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) AU (30) XF (24) VF (16) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

COINSNET (2)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (9)

Imperial Coin (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (10)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Russiancoin (4)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (1)

WAG (7)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)