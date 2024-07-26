Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1870 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
