Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1870 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (9)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 14, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 18, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1870 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1870 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search