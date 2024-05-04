Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1870 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place January 24, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction Artemide Aste - January 23, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction Artemide Aste - January 23, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1870 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search