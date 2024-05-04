Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1870 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place January 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
