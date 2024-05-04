1/6 Thaler 1870 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place January 24, 2016.

