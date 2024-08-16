Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1867

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1867 B
Reverse Krone 1867 B
Krone 1867 B
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1867 B Mining
Reverse Thaler 1867 B Mining
Thaler 1867 B Mining
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 87
Obverse Thaler 1867 B
Reverse Thaler 1867 B
Thaler 1867 B
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 145
Obverse Neu Groschen 1867 B
Reverse Neu Groschen 1867 B
Neu Groschen 1867 B
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Neu Groschen 1867 B
Reverse Neu Groschen 1867 B
Neu Groschen 1867 B
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 27

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1867 B
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1867 B
5 Pfennig 1867 B
Average price 9 $
Sales
0 38
