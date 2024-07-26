Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1867 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1867 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1867 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 41,496. Bidding took place May 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Numismatica Luciani - September 3, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B "Mining" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1867 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

