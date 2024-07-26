Thaler 1867 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 41,496. Bidding took place May 1, 2022.

