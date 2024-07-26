Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1867 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
