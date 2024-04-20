Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1867 B "Type 1867-1873" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1867 B "Type 1867-1873" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Neu Groschen 1867 B "Type 1867-1873" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,230)
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
  • Diameter 17,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2185 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

