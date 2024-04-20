Neu Groschen 1867 B "Type 1867-1873" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2185 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

