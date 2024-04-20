Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1867 B "Type 1867-1873" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,230)
- Weight 2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
- Diameter 17,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1867
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2185 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (6)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Neu Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search