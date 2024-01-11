Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Pfennig 1867 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 5 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,3 - 7,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1529 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 272. Bidding took place July 8, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

