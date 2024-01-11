Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Pfennig 1867 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,3 - 7,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1529 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 272. Bidding took place July 8, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
