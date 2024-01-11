5 Pfennig 1867 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1529 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 272. Bidding took place July 8, 2011.

