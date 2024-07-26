Thaler 1867 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1677 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (9) AU (39) XF (54) VF (30) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

