Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1867 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1867 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1867 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1677 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1867 B at auction Juno - April 7, 2023
Seller Juno
Date April 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

