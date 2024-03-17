Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1867 B "Type 1863-1867" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1867 B "Type 1863-1867" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Neu Groschen 1867 B "Type 1863-1867" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,230)
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2066 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (26)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 B at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1867 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Neu Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search