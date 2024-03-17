Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1867 B "Type 1863-1867" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,230)
- Weight 2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1867
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2066 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Neu Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
