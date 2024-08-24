Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1835

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1835 G
Reverse 10 Thaler 1835 G
10 Thaler 1835 G
Average price 7600 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Thaler 1835 G
Reverse 5 Thaler 1835 G
5 Thaler 1835 G
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat 1835 G
Reverse Ducat 1835 G
Ducat 1835 G
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1835 G
Reverse Thaler 1835 G
Thaler 1835 G
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 133
Obverse Thaler 1835 G Mining
Reverse Thaler 1835 G Mining
Thaler 1835 G Mining
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 7
