Thaler 1835 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3397 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (27) XF (75) VF (25) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)

