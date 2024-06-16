Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1835 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3397 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (7)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (7)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (7)
- Helios (1)
- Höhn (41)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (11)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (6)
- Zöttl (4)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search