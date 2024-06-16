Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1835 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1835 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1835 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3397 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

