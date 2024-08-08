Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1835 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1835 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 10 Thaler 1835 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1835 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5219 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (1)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1835 G at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
5644 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1835 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

