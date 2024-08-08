Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1835 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1835
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1835 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search