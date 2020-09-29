Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1835 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2533 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,950. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
