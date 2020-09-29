Thaler 1835 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2533 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,950. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5)