Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1835 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1835 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1835 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2533 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,950. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1835 G "Mining" at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

