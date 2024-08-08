Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1835 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1835 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5226 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
