Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Copper coins 3 Pfennig of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld

3 Pfennig 1806-1808

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1806-051807-02180879,17300
3 Pfennig 1821-1826

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
1821001822021823011824031825021826014
