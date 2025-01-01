Catalog
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
Period:
1807-1826
1807-1826
Ernest I
1807-1826
Ernest I
3 Pfennig
Copper coins 3 Pfennig of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
3 Pfennig 1806-1808
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1806
-
0
5
1807
-
0
2
1808
79,173
0
0
3 Pfennig 1821-1826
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1821
0
0
1822
0
2
1823
0
1
1824
0
3
1825
0
2
1826
0
14
