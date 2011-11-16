flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Pfennig 1807 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1807 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Pfennig 1807 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,8 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1807
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1768 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1807 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1807 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
