3 Pfennig 1807 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1768 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)