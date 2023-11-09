flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Pfennig 1826 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1826 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Pfennig 1826 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,8 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1826
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1794 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Münzhandlung Dr. Dominik Elkowicz - October 18, 2021
SellerMünzhandlung Dr. Dominik Elkowicz
DateOctober 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Münzhandlung Dr. Dominik Elkowicz - September 12, 2021
SellerMünzhandlung Dr. Dominik Elkowicz
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Münzhandlung Dr. Dominik Elkowicz - June 20, 2021
SellerMünzhandlung Dr. Dominik Elkowicz
DateJune 20, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Münzhandlung Dr. Dominik Elkowicz - April 11, 2021
SellerMünzhandlung Dr. Dominik Elkowicz
DateApril 11, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Münzhandlung Dr. Dominik Elkowicz - February 22, 2021
SellerMünzhandlung Dr. Dominik Elkowicz
DateFebruary 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

