3 Pfennig 1826 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1794 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition VF (2) No grade (12)