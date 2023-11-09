Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
3 Pfennig 1826 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1794 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerMünzhandlung Dr. Dominik Elkowicz
DateOctober 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
SellerMünzhandlung Dr. Dominik Elkowicz
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
