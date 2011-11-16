flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Pfennig 1824 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,8 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1824
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1150 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1824 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1824 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1824 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1824All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld copper coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions