Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
3 Pfennig 1823 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,8 - 5,7 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1823
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3073 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections