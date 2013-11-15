flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Pfennig 1822 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1822 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Pfennig 1822 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,8 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1822
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3053 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1822 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1822 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
