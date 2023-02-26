flag
3 Pfennig 1806 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1806 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Pfennig 1806 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,8 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1806
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2662 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1806 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1806 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1806 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1806 at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
SellerWAG
DateOctober 5, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1806 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

