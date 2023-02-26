Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
3 Pfennig 1806 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,8 - 5,7 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1806
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2662 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
