3 Pfennig 1806 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Pfennig 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2662 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition XF (4) VF (1)