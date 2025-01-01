Catalog
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
Period:
1807-1826
1807-1826
Ernest I
1807-1826
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
1806
Coins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1806
