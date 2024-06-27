Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,120,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (329)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 25350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (33)
- AURORA (20)
- BAC (7)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (7)
- COINSNET (6)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (24)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (14)
- Imperial Coin (39)
- Katz (22)
- Künker (7)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- Marciniak (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (20)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (13)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (23)
- Russiancoin (20)
- SINCONA (8)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 7800 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 16
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1846-1849", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search