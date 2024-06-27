5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 25350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (16) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (129) AU (75) XF (67) VF (10) No grade (29) Condition (slab) MS67 (5) MS66 (4) MS65 (10) MS64 (19) MS63 (20) MS62 (22) MS61 (8) MS60 (4) AU58 (12) AU55 (12) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (6) XF40 (4) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (3) PF61 (1) PL64 (1) DETAILS (5) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) PL (5) Service NGC (61) RNGA (7) ННР (17) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (33)

AURORA (20)

BAC (7)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (7)

Coins.ee (7)

COINSNET (6)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (24)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (14)

Imperial Coin (39)

Katz (22)

Künker (7)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

Marciniak (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (4)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (9)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (20)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (2)

RND (13)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (23)

Russiancoin (20)

SINCONA (8)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)