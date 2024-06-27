Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,120,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (329)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 25350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 7800 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 17, 2024
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1846-1849", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

