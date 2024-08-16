Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 320,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the RND auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- RND (1)
