Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 320,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the RND auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RND (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
