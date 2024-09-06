Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Copper coins 10 Kopeks of Catherine II - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

10 Kopeks 1796

Monogram on the obverse
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1796 АМ R4 0 01796 The date is small. Diagonally reeded edge R3 0 51796 The date is small. Edge mesh R2 0 211796 Date big. Edge mesh R2 0 201796 Date big. Diagonally reeded edge R3 0 21796 Restrike R2 0 31
