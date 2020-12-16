Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". The date is small. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: The date is small. Diagonally reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 44 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". The date is small. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
16292 $
Price in auction currency 1200000 RUB
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
