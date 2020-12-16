10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". The date is small. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". The date is small. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) VF (4)