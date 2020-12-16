Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". The date is small. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: The date is small. Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" The date is small Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" The date is small Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 44 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". The date is small. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (4)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
16292 $
Price in auction currency 1200000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

