10 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Monogram on the obverse" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
