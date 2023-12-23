Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". The date is small. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: The date is small. Edge mesh
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 44 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". The date is small. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13569 $
Price in auction currency 1250000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5861 $
Price in auction currency 4600 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
