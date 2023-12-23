Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". The date is small. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: The date is small. Edge mesh

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" The date is small Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" The date is small Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 44 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". The date is small. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13569 $
Price in auction currency 1250000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5861 $
Price in auction currency 4600 GBP
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction RedSquare - October 3, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction RedSquare - October 3, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF20 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction RedSquare - September 12, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction RedSquare - September 12, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date September 12, 2021
Condition VF20 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Empire - February 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Empire - June 13, 2014
Seller Empire
Date June 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Empire - October 4, 2013
Seller Empire
Date October 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Empire - May 31, 2013
Seller Empire
Date May 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Empire - December 14, 2012
Seller Empire
Date December 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1796 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search