Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Date big. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Date big. Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Date big Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Date big Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 44 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Date big. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10521 $
Price in auction currency 10500 CHF
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
