10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Date big. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Date big. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1)