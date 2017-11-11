Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Date big. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Date big. Diagonally reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 44 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Date big. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
