Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 48 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 30569 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS60 BN RNGA
Selling price
2484 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
