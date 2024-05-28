Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 48 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 30569 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS60 BN RNGA
Selling price
2484 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

