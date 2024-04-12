10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Date big. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Date big. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

Сondition AU (5) XF (8) VF (7) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF40 (5) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)