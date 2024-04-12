Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Date big. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Date big. Edge mesh
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 44 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Date big. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11303 $
Price in auction currency 1050000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6436 $
Price in auction currency 5750 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
