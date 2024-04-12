Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Date big. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Date big. Edge mesh

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Date big Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Date big Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 44 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Date big. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11303 $
Price in auction currency 1050000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6436 $
Price in auction currency 5750 CHF
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - November 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Empire - November 17, 2012
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Empire - September 14, 2012
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

