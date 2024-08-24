Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern coins 1 Kopek of Alexander I - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1802 Pattern

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1802 Plain edge. Restrike R2 0 51802 Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike R2 0 10
type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1810 Pattern

Monogram on the obverse
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1810 R3 0 11810 Restrike R2 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1810 Pattern

Monogram on the obverse
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1810 СПБ R4 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1811 Pattern

Big Eagle
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1811 ЕМ ИФ R4 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1811 Pattern

Small Eagle
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1811 ЕМ ИФ Small Eagle R3 0 11811 ЕМ ИФ Small Eagle R3 0 2
