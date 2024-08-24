Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern coins 1 Kopek of Alexander I - Russia
1 Kopek 1802 Pattern
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1802 Plain edge. Restrike R2 0 51802 Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike R2 0 10
1 Kopek 1810 PatternMonogram on the obverse
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1810 R3 0 11810 Restrike R2 0 1
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1810 СПБ R4 0 0
1 Kopek 1811 PatternBig Eagle
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1811 ЕМ ИФ R4 0 1
1 Kopek 1811 PatternSmall Eagle
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1811 ЕМ ИФ Small Eagle R3 0 11811 ЕМ ИФ Small Eagle R3 0 2
