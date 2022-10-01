Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1802. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1802 Plain edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1802 Plain edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1802 . Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 185,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
3073 $
Price in auction currency 185000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
