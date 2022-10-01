Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1802. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge. Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1802 . Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 185,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
3073 $
Price in auction currency 185000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
