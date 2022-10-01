Pattern 1 Kopek 1802. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1802 . Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 185,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) AU53 (1) SP65 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)