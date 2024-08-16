Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Adolph Hess & Bank Leu auction for CHF 475. Bidding took place November 6, 1968.

