Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Adolph Hess & Bank Leu auction for CHF 475. Bidding took place November 6, 1968.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
