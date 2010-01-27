Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle". Small Eagle (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Small Eagle
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1811 "Small Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Small Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
