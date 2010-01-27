Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle". Small Eagle (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Small Eagle

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" Small Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" Small Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1811 "Small Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Small Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
42182 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1811 "Small Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

