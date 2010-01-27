Pattern 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle". Small Eagle (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1811 "Small Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Small Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

